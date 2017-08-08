Lane reductions, backups expected on I-65 in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Just in time for thousands of students to head back to school, the final section of widening Interstate 65 is about to begin.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirms I-65 in both directions between Glendale and Elizabethtown in Hardin County, will be reduced to one lane as the final section of widening continues.

Lane reduction will take place between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. over the next few nights.

Work is being done during off-peak hours, but delays are still expected.

Work should be complete by the week of August 14.

