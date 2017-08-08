3-day-old deer pulled from wild to spend life in captivity

PHOENIX (AP) - A 3-day-old baby deer is being sent to a wildlife reserve after somebody thought they were helping the fawn by removing it from a desert area in Arizona.
Mike Demlong, Wildlife Education Program Manager for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, says a man found the fawn , thought it was abandoned and took it into a bar to see if anybody else wanted to take it home.
The fawn ended up in the hands of Arizona officials, though. And now, since it was ripped from its mother and depends on humans for survival, it will never be able to go back into the wild.
Demlong said nobody knew the man who took the baby deer, so they won't be pursuing an investigation.
