Interns graduate from Mayor's SummerWorks Program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday, it was graduation day for interns participating in the Mayor's SummerWorks Program at Robert Jamison Ministries.

During the summer, 10 interns completed an 8-week Business Training and Entrepreneurial Internship Program as their summer job.

"We at Robert Jamison Ministries, we pride ourselves on making a difference in people's lives, helping people with whatever resources that means that we help them with," said Yvette Jamison, of Robert Jamison Ministries. "So we are proud today, to be able to present our young people today."

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Kendall Boyd named to lead Metro Human Relations Commission

+ Lane reductions, backups expected on I-65 in Hardin County

+ Floyd Central coach fights Hodgkins disease off the field

This summer alone, more than 5,000 young people participated in the Mayor's SummerWorks Program.

For more information on the Mayor's SummerWorks Program, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.