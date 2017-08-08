Oldham Co. schools to dismiss late on August 21

OLDHAM CO, KY (WAVE) - Oldham County Schools will dismiss late on Monday, August 21.

In an email to parents, the Oldham County School district says in order to provide a safer environment for students, all elementary, middle and high school students will dismiss 30 minutes later than normal.

Morning preschool will run as scheduled, but afternoon preschool will also dismiss 30 minutes late.

Schools will be communicating their individual plans with parents in the coming days.

