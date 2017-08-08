Dequante Hobbs' mother teams up with business owner to help prepare kids for school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 100,000 JCPS students will be back in the classroom next week, but the presence of one child will be greatly missed.

Dequante Hobbs' mother looked forward to this time of year and getting her son ready to go back to school. But, she won't be able to do that because her son was tragically killed by a stray bullet in May.

Michesia Norment said it still feels like her heart was ripped out when her 7-year-old son was killed.

Norment is frustrated that police have not made an arrest yet in her son's case. She's taking that frustration and trying to do something positive by helping other kids this school year with back-to-school supplies.

Termaine Cary of Tim Page's Corner Store off Taylor Blvd. heard about what Norment wanted to do and stepped up with a backpack giveaway in honor of DeQuante.

"Just felt real bad," Carey said. "I got kids too, everybody, we all got kids. We all have to come together as one trying to make everything right. Somebody might say something, might get the courage to talk about it what happened that day."

DeQuante loved school. He was supposed to a be in the second grade at Wellington this school year.

"I d rop him off, sometimes he won't even give me a hug, he'd walk straight in school," Norment said. "You (DeQuante) are going to make me feel bad for the rest of the day. You aren't going to give me my hug? Give me my hug. I guess that was part of him growing up."

It's his loving nature that she misses. It's a parents pain Cary feels.

"It's going to be called backpack and a snack because Little Q, we all know he was having a snack before he passed," Carey said.

Carey is planning on handing out school supplies, more than 200 backpacks and food on Saturday at his store off Taylor Blvd.

Norment said Dequante is still learning but from a different place.

"He's in school, he's just in a different school than all the other students," Norment said. "It's in heaven school."

The school supply giveaway is Saturday, August 12 at Tim Page Corner Store, located at 2922 Taylor Blvd., from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

