Kentucky's Darkest Day: Are you prepared?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Kentucky’s Darkest Day is officially less than two weeks away.

You might have already grabbed a pair of free eclipse glasses from WAVE 3 News. If you don’t have a pair yet, you can find them at the Kentucky State Fair, where WAVE 3 News will be giving them out, while supplies last.

If you cannot make it to the fair, you can also buy them online on Amazon, or at retailers like Walmart or Lowe’s.

Fraser McKay, a consultative optometrist with Bennett & Bloom says he cannot emphasize the importance of protective eyewear enough.

“If you’re not within that window during that period of totality, you cannot view the solar eclipse without any type of protective eyewear,” McKay said.

It’s also important to keep an eye out for the ISO seal that is usually printed on the eclipse glasses. It certifies that the accessory is up to industry standards and quality. McKay said using non-certified glasses or looking at the sun can cause permanent damage to your eyes.

“That damage causes central scotoma, which is a fancy way of saying these black spots in the center of your vision,” McKay said. “They don’t move, they don’t float, it’s this non-specific blurry symptom.”

Central scotoma caused by sun damage does not cause any pain and may not even be immediately noticeable. It is also irreversible.

“There is no current treatment to reverse the damage from solar retinopathy so I encourage patients to operate on the safe side rather than assume that they can look at it without proper eyewear,” McKay said.

