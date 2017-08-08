JCPS to delay dismissal for middle and high school students on August 21

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS acting Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio provided additional guidance via letter on Tuesday regarding the solar eclipse on August 21.

All JCPS middle and high schools will have a delayed dismissal for Kentucky's Darkest Day. The dismissal time for these schools, including all special schools and alternative schools, will be 2:41 p.m. This is a delay of 21 minutes past the regular dismissal time of 2:20 p.m.

Elementary schools will have an on-time dismissal, but parents should be aware that their children may be delayed when arriving home that afternoon due to traffic. This is especially true for students whose transportation may run through a bus depot.

Students and teachers may participate in instructional activities regarding the eclipse if proper safety protocols are followed. Any teacher wanting their students to participate should develop a plan and communicate it with their assistant superintendent. That plan will include which classes are going outside for instruction and the safety protocols they will be following to ensure student and staff safety.

Students should not be asked to pay for the glasses, Dr. Pollio said in the letter. Each student will have to complete a permission slip to watch the Eclipse.

All non-eclipse outdoor activities between 12:30 and 3 p.m. will be moved indoors.

Any student requesting an excused absence to attend the eclipse, an educational enhancement form must be submitted by Friday, August 18. You can find a link to that form here.

