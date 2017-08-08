'Be The 1' tool connects Louisville government, community with faith-based organizations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a new online tool on Tuesday that will help connect faith-based organizations and Metro Government programs.

Be The 1 is a shared platform for churches, temples, mosques and other faith-based organizations to get the word out about their services, resources and community efforts.

Information on the website will be categorized by the kinds of services and locations where they are offered.

Metro agencies will utilize the directory and it will be open to the public.

"I encourage all our faith leaders to take their mission and take their word out into the streets to help people," Fischer said.

Click here to view the Be The 1 tool.

