WAVE 3 News Editorial - August 8, 2017: Federal Tax Reform

The location will feature units for seniors and families as well as a community building and retail space influenced by the surrounding neighbors.More >>
The location will feature units for seniors and families as well as a community building and retail space influenced by the surrounding neighbors.More >>
Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.” However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment. |More >>
Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.” However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment. |More >>
William Johnson, 27, of Meade County, was killed on Monday, on KY 313 near Ditto Lane after the motorcycle he was driving hit a car head on.More >>
William Johnson, 27, of Meade County, was killed on Monday, on KY 313 near Ditto Lane after the motorcycle he was driving hit a car head on.More >>
A popular Louisville-area ice cream brand has been forced to recall 10 flavors of its ice cream, WAVE 3 News has confirmed.More >>
A popular Louisville-area ice cream brand has been forced to recall 10 flavors of its ice cream, WAVE 3 News has confirmed.More >>
School supplies, backpacks and food will be handed out on Saturday at Tim Page's Corner Store.More >>
School supplies, backpacks and food will be handed out on Saturday at Tim Page's Corner Store.More >>