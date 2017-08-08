Proper sleep habits play important role in back to school prep - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Proper sleep habits play important role in back to school prep

By Lauren Jones, Anchor/Meteorologist
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Between shopping for school supplies, and stocking up on new clothes, starting a new school year can be exhausting. But when it comes to hitting the books, making the grade starts with sleep.  That means an earlier bed time for kids across WAVE Country. It also has doctors warning parents about the dangers of not getting enough sleep. 

Doctors say, on average, eight to 12 hours of sleep is recommended for elementary through high school students. During this time, your child's brain is resting. Without it, studies show students have a harder time absorbing and remembering what they learn in the classroom the next day.

So how can you break the late night summer routine? Experts recommend progressively putting your kids to sleep 15 minutes earlier each night, then waking them up 15 minutes earlier in the morning. 

"Throughout the week and the weekend, anytime you can have good sleep hygiene, which means you do the same things every night, the same routine before bed, the same sleep hours, get up at the same time, you're going to feel much more rested than if it's totally random," said Dr. Elizabeth Hawse. 

According to the National Sleep Foundation, doctors say to avoid catching up on sleep during the weekend. They say a consistent bedtime routine seven days a week helps children at home, and at school. It is also recommended that you take tech out of your kids bedroom, along with limiting screen time and video games before bed. 

Doctors say to stop electronics at least an hour before bedtime, and swap them out for books. Try reading with your child for at least 20 minutes a night.

Of course, when all else fails quality family time is a must. 

