Proper sleep habits play important role in back to school prep

Brain injuries among pro football players are in the headlines, but pro fighters often suffer damaging head injuries, too.

Moderate drinking may be associated with a reduced risk of dementia in seniors, a new study suggests.

It can be tough for people with diabetes to choose appropriate over-the-counter medicines for a cold, cough or headache, a pharmacist explains.

If your blood pressure varies from day-to-day, you may be at higher risk for dementia or Alzheimer's disease, new research from Japan suggests.

A new study suggests -- but doesn't prove -- that certain players of action video games may lose gray matter in a part of the brain that's linked to mental illness.

Older teens are more likely to do risky things while driving and have a higher rate of crashes and near misses than their younger classmates, a new survey finds.

New research challenges the idea that allowing Americans to price shop for health care services could help slow rising health care costs.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Between shopping for school supplies, and stocking up on new clothes, starting a new school year can be exhausting. But when it comes to hitting the books, making the grade starts with sleep. That means an earlier bed time for kids across WAVE Country. It also has doctors warning parents about the dangers of not getting enough sleep.

Doctors say, on average, eight to 12 hours of sleep is recommended for elementary through high school students. During this time, your child's brain is resting. Without it, studies show students have a harder time absorbing and remembering what they learn in the classroom the next day.

So how can you break the late night summer routine? Experts recommend progressively putting your kids to sleep 15 minutes earlier each night, then waking them up 15 minutes earlier in the morning.

"Throughout the week and the weekend, anytime you can have good sleep hygiene, which means you do the same things every night, the same routine before bed, the same sleep hours, get up at the same time, you're going to feel much more rested than if it's totally random," said Dr. Elizabeth Hawse.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, doctors say to avoid catching up on sleep during the weekend. They say a consistent bedtime routine seven days a week helps children at home, and at school. It is also recommended that you take tech out of your kids bedroom, along with limiting screen time and video games before bed.

Doctors say to stop electronics at least an hour before bedtime, and swap them out for books. Try reading with your child for at least 20 minutes a night.

Of course, when all else fails quality family time is a must.

