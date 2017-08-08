Verizon gives tech tips for back to school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In today's digital age, back to school can also mean new tech for students.

And, with that, could require serious talks to have with your young ones. With those tablets and apps, comes concern about things like cyberbullying, or accessing inappropriate material.

Experts urge parents to have conversations with children as soon as the devices hit their hands. Parents are also urged to look into parental apps and controls that can block out stuff not suitable for young ones, and to learn how to use them.

"You don't have to worry about them stumbling across a web site they shouldn't or downloading an app that has inappropriate content for their age," said Steve Van Dinter of Verizon Great Lakes.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ JCPS to allow students to view eclipse

+ Proper sleep habits play important role in back to school prep

+ Mayor Fischer signs child abuse reporting ordinance into law

On Tuesday, WAVE 3 News got a tour from Verizon that also showed off educational apps, some of them using augmented reality just like Pokemon Go, to help kids of all ages learn, explore and do their homework.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.