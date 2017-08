First medical marijuana dispensary opening in Hawaii

By CATHY BUSSEWITZAssociated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Dispensary sales of medical marijuana in Hawaii are beginning after patients waited 17 years for a legal way to purchase the drug.

Maui Grown Therapies received approval from the Department of Health to begin selling medical cannabis Tuesday.

Teri Freitas Gorman of the dispensary says they're planning to start selling medical marijuana to patients now. She says it's a historic day not just for Maui but for the entire state.

State Health Director Virginia Pressler says patients on Maui now have assurance the medical cannabis they buy at the dispensary is thoroughly tested and safe.

Hawaii was among the first states to legalize medical marijuana in 2000. But the state didn't legalize dispensaries until 2015. The state's 18,000 patients had to grow or obtain the drug on their own.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.