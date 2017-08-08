Mayor Fischer signs child abuse reporting ordinance into law

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer on Tuesday signed into law an ordinance that requires Louisville Metro Police to report allegations of child abuse against one of their own to state authorities.



The law codifies a policy Mayor Fischer put into place spring of 2017 requiring an extra layer of reporting when it comes to Metro employees accused of child sex abuse. The policy and ordinance, passed recently by Metro Council, was spurred by the abuse allegations in the LMPD Explorer case.

"This was an example of all of us working toward a better, more in-depth reporting requirement when it involves law enforcement and children," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

The Mayor cited the Metro policy and ordinance as examples of the city’s process working correctly, the press release stated.

Once a weakness in reporting requirements was identified, the city strengthened the process through internal policy change.

