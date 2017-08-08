Bengals coach Marvin Lewis 'taking time away' for minor health issue

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.More >>
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested the second of two women accused of ambushing a woman at Planet Fitness and then pepper-spraying and cutting her back in July.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested the second of two women accused of ambushing a woman at Planet Fitness and then pepper-spraying and cutting her back in July.More >>