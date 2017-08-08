Bengals coach Marvin Lewis 'taking time away' for minor health issue

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis missed practice on Tuesday due to what the club deemed a “minor” health issue that the coach is taking care of.

Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons assumed head coaching responsibilities on Tuesday and will remain in that role as long as necessary.

Before training camp began, Lewis heaped praise on his longtime assistant’s ability to connect with the team.

“A guy that we have that gets overlooked is Darrin Simmons, who does a tremendous job,” Lewis said. “And he has to do it with new people year in and year out, and he does a great job of doing that, of blending the older guys and more experienced guys together.”

Lewis was at Paul Brown Stadium earlier on Tuesday and joked that he wouldn’t be on the injury report.

He had been favoring a leg following practice on Monday.

Lewis brought Simmons to Cincinnati in 2003 and is in his fifth season as the special teams coordinator. His relationship with Lewis dates back to 1998 when he was hired in Baltimore and Lewis was the Ravens’ defensive coordinator.

The Bengals will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their preseason opener on Friday night at Paul Brown Stadium.

The team is off and closed to the media on Thursday, like most days before a game.