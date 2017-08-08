1 dead in Meade County crash

A two-year-old girl was flown to Vanderbilt University Hospital in critical condition.

MEADE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - One person has died in a crash involving a motorcycle in Meade County.

William Johnson, 27, of Meade County, was killed on Monday, on KY 313 near Ditto Lane after the motorcycle he was driving hit a car head on.

According to Jason Graham, a spokesman for the Meade County Sheriff's Office, Johnson was traveling north on KY 313 when he tried to pass multiple vehicles in the southbound lane. Johnson pulled into the path of a 2006 Chrysler, driven by Michael Cottrell, 20, and the two hit head on.

According to Graham, the crash could not have been avoided.

Johnson was ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported by helicopter to University of Louisville Hospital were he was pronounced dead.

Cottrell refused medial treatment at the scene.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Mayor Fischer signs child abuse reporting ordinance into law

+ Verizon gives tech tips for back to school

+ Proper sleep habits play important role in back to school prep

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.