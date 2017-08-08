Sweet southern Indiana staple prepares to expand

Today, Warren Schimpff and his wife Jill run the family business. They took things over in 1990. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Things are getting a little sweeter in southern Indiana as Schimpff's Confectionery announces plans to expand.

The popular candy shop is located on Spring Street in Jeffersonville. Now they have acquired more space to make their current location bigger and better.

According to the store's website, Schimpff family history shows they have been making candy in southern Indiana since 1871, and in Louisville since the 1850's.

The family business has been in its current location on Spring Street since 1891.

Warren Schimpff, the current owner, told us plans to expand have been in the works for years. They purchased the new building a while back and say the extra space will solve four current issues.

"We really needed more retail space," Warren Schimpff said. "We could also use more space for the seating for the deli lunchroom and we need more manufacturing space and storage. Storage was a big emphasis."

The Schimpff's say it would have been cheaper to move out of their Spring Street location. But they couldn't part with this family history.

They decided to stay and maintain the historic character of the buildings.

