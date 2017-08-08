Marvin Lewis taking leave from Bengals

CINCINNATI, OH (WAVE) - Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is taking a leave of absence from the team.

Here is the statement released this afternoon by the team:

"Coach Marvin Lewis will be taking time away from the team to focus on a minor health issue. He will be back as soon as possible, which could be today or later this week. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will lead the team during Coach Lewis' absence."

Lewis has compiled a 118-103-3 record in 14 seasons as the Bengals head coach.

They kick off preseason play, hosting Tampa Bay on Friday night at Paul Brown Stadium.

