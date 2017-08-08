Build your own tater tot bar, Bourbon Maple Glazed Donut Burger - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Build your own tater tot bar, Bourbon Maple Glazed Donut Burger coming to Kentucky State Fair

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair is just days away, and some new food will make its debut. 

Sivori Catering has a new "Tater Creator", which is a build your own tater tot bar. 

Here's how it works: Start with the base of savory tater tots. Then, choose from Monterey jack cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Killian's Beer Cheese, Manwich, Pulled Pork, or Old El Paso Chicken Enchilada. After that, you can pile on the toppings! Select from ranch dressing, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, bacon, salsa, and so much more.

Also new this year, the Bourbon Maple Glazed Donut Burger, which combines the signature dount bun with a bourbon maple glazed burger. 

On August 21 only, which is Kentucky's Darkest Day, they're offering an Eclipse Donut Burger with a fried egg on top. Limited edition total eclipse drink koozies, featuring the Eclipse Donut Burger will be available at the Sivori Entertainment tent, while supplies last. 

Additional items from Sivori Catering including foot long hot dogs, bratwurst, Philly cheese, fries and cold drinks. 

The Kentucky State Fair runs August 17th through the 27th.

