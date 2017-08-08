2 teens arrested, accused of stealing ice cream cake

Ajayci Cotton is accused of stealing an ice cream cake. (Source: LCSO)

Seth Messer is accused of stealing an ice cream cake. (Source: LCSO)

LONDON, KY (WAVE) - Two teenagers were arrested and accused of stealing an ice cream cake from Dunkin Doughnuts.

Seth Messer, 18, and Ajayci Cotton, 19, both from London were arrested on Tuesday.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, August 4 one of the teens entered the Dunkin Doughnuts on the Ky 192 bypass in London and stole an ice cream cake. The teen was with a female, who recorded the incident and uploaded it to social media.

The two teens are charged with burglary.

