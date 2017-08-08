Child found alone, 3 arrested for drugs - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Child found alone, 3 arrested for drugs

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A report of a little girl playing alone at a southern Indiana lake leads police to a stash of drugs and guns.

Sunday, Aug. 6, officers responded to the Elk Creek Lake Public Fishing Area in Scottsburg, where a witness reported a young girl playing alone in the rain.

When they arrived, police found the girl in a car by herself.

Officers report her father, Joshua Purlee, 35, of Floyds Knobs, was in another car with Deloris Newton, 58, of Austin.

Police searched the pair, finding nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills and cash.

Both were arrested, and the Indiana Department of Child Services was contacted. The child is now in the care of another family member.

An Indiana Conservation Officer got a search warrant for Newton's home in Austin.

Deloris' husband, James Newton, 52, was arrested during the search.

Nearly 43 grams of meth, several hundred prescription pills, marijuana, paraphernalia, and 13 guns were seized as evidence in this case, according to police.

