Man charged with murder in 2015 road rage incident found guilty

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with murder in a deadly road rage shooting in 2015 was found guilty on Tuesday.

Christopher McCullum was convicted of killing Mukhtar Ahmed, an immigrant from Pakistan, on I-71.

Investigators at the time of the shooting said it appeared to be a completely random act of road rage and that there was no connection between McCullum and Ahmed.

The penalty phase of the trial begins on Wednesday.

