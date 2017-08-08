Man charged with murder in 2015 road rage incident found guilty - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man charged with murder in 2015 road rage incident found guilty

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with murder in a deadly road rage shooting in 2015 was found guilty on Tuesday.

Christopher McCullum was convicted of killing Mukhtar Ahmed, an immigrant from Pakistan, on I-71.

Investigators at the time of the shooting said it appeared to be a completely random act of road rage and that there was no connection between McCullum and Ahmed. 

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
LIST: Which Powerball numbers win the most?
2 teens arrested, accused of stealing ice cream cake
Newburg club separates itself from shooting

The penalty phase of the trial begins on Wednesday. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly