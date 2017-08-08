Hundreds of inmates a week violate terms of home incarceration

In a rare case, a suspect was not in HIP a full week before he was back in custody on murder charges. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was supposed to a safe, cost effective alternative to sending a suspect to jail. But a man ordered into home incarceration by a judge is now accused of killing someone.

Under the rules of the home incarceration program, or HIP, Justin Curry was required to pay a visit to Louisville Metro corrections officers once a week.

He was not in the program a full week before he was back in custody on murder charges.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Murder cases expose flaws in home incarceration

When asked for specifics, Metro Corrections could not say if, or how often, they had face-to-face contact with Curry after they sent him home with an ankle bracelet.

Curry's case is extreme and rare. But when it comes to breaking the rules, hundreds of HIP inmates do it every month.

"Some people don't have a residence. Some people have issues with their current residence," Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Capt. Dawn Thompson said. "Some people fail drug tests. Some people have warrants that come in. Some people drink alcohol."

But Thompson said few HIP inmates commit acts of violence.

All inmates are fitted with a locating device, worn around the ankle. Authorities are alerted anytime someone goes outside their detention zone.

In a typical week, it is not unusual to see 70 people violating the terms of their home incarceration. When that happens, the offender can be picked up by an officer, taken back before a judge and, in some cases, sent back to jail.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

On Wednesday, LMDC reported there were 661 HIP inmates to keep tabs on. Electronic surveillance does the bulk of the work.

All inmates are required to come to the office once a week. But by the end of the week, officers will have checked an inmate's home less than 10% of the time.

Searches of an inmate's home are even less frequent.

Corrections officials say most HIP inmates are in the program an average of 21 days while their cases work through the courts.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.