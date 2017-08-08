Check out which schools across WAVE Country have a plan for Kentucky's Darkest Day

KENTUCKY (WAVE) - School districts across the Commonwealth are preparing for Kentucky's Darkest Day.

Multiple school districts in WAVE Country have announced what their plans are for school.

Jefferson County Public Schools have announced they will dismiss each student in middle and high school for 21 minutes later than normal.

