Check out which schools across WAVE Country have an plan for Kentucky's Darkest Day

KENTUCKY (WAVE) - School districts across the Commonwealth are preparing for Kentucky's Darkest Day. 

Multiple school districts in WAVE Country have announced what their plans are for school. 

  • Jefferson County Public Schools have announced they will dismiss each student in middle and high school for 21 minutes later than normal.
  • Hardin County Schools will be dismissing 30 minutes late. All teachers and students will be able to watch the eclipse, thanks to Western Kentucky University, providing them with the solar eclipse glasses. 
  • Fayette County Schools have cancelled classes for teachers and students. Class will instead be held on October 27.
  • Oldham County Schools will dismiss 30 minutes later than normal. Afternoon preschool will also be affected. 
  • Western Kentucky University has announced all classes held before 4 p.m. are cancelled on August 21. 
  • Greater Clark County Schools will dismiss on time, except for Jeffersonville High school, which will dismiss at 2:30. GCCS announced on Tuesday that attendance will be taken as normal and students absences will be excused with parental permission, but the absence will count against perfect attendance.

