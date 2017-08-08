Knotts Shoes to close

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Knotts Shoes, a staple in Louisville, will be closing their doors for good at the end of the month.

The announcement came through the companies Facebook on August 1. The release states:

"Store closing sale. Dear Friends, it's with a bit of sadness we write to tell you, that after 65 years in business, J Carlton Knotts Shoes will be closing at the end of August. We cherish our memories and customers through the years. All inventory is now marked 30 - 50 %. We have a great selection of summer AND fall footwear right now. The discount will grow as the month continues but the inventory will not -- so come soon! Thank you for supporting us!"

