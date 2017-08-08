NKY woman accused of terror-related threats found competent to stand trial

A northern Kentucky woman accused of making terrorism-related threats has been found competent to stand trial.

Judge Candace J. Smith made the ruling about Marie Antoinette Castelli, 55, in federal court Tuesday.

FBI agents arrested Castelli in September 2016.

Most documents related to the case have been sealed, but an indictment provides some information into alleged threats Castelli posted online.

Authorities claim the Maysville resident posted the names, photos and addresses of three people and urged others to locate and execute at least one of the named individuals.

She is also accused of providing false statements to FBI investigators.

A status conference in the case is scheduled for Aug. 22. No trial date has been set.

Neighbors claimed Castelli posted ISIS-related imagery on the outside of her Maysville home. The house is scribbled with letters, drawings and a sign above the door that reads “Castelli’s Cottage.”

Castelli was arrested just days before the anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, but officials said her alleged crimes were not related to the date.

