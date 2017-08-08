Charles scores 26 as Liberty top Fever 81-76

NEW YORK (AP) - Tina Charles scored 26 points and the New York Liberty overcame Erica Wheeler's 33 points for an 81-76 victory over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night.

Wheeler made two of her seven 3-pointers in the final 20 seconds. Charles answered the first with two free throws for a 79-73 lead, and Epiphanny Prince made two more with 13 seconds left to seal the win.

Shavonte Zellous added 16 points for New York (13-12), including 10 of the Liberty's 27 made free throws.

Charles scored 18 points in the first half to help New York build a 46-40 lead.

Wheeler's career high in points came on 12-of-18 shooting for Indiana (9-18). She made four 3-pointers in the first half and had 20 points. It was the Fever's second straight game with a player scoring 20-plus in a half.

Chelsea Clinton signed copies of her book "She Persisted" before the game and sat courtside.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.