Cats, Cards, Hoosiers and Knights among tops in nation in attendance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Basketball fans in WAVE Country proved once again that the game is king.

Attendance figures released today by the NCAA once again rank UK, UofL and IU in the top 10. Bellarmine was 9th in Division II attendance.

Kentucky was #1 again. The Cats drew 398,850 to 17 home games in Rupp Arena, an average of 23,461. Syracuse was second. The Orange averaged 21,181 in 21 home games in the Carrier Dome.

UofL was third, drawing a total of 354,390 in 17 games at the KFC YUM! Center. The Cards averaged 20,846.

Rounding out the top were North Carolina, Creighton, Wisconsin, Maryland, Kansas, Indiana and NC State.

The Hoosiers drew 294,549 for an average of 16,363.

Bellarmine averaged 1,721 fans per game in Knights Hall. The Knights drew 27,543 fans to 16 home games. Northern State University in South Dakota was at the top of the list. The Wolves averaged 3,552 fans per game.

