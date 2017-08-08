OPS teachers surprised by former student with special message - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

OPS teachers surprised by former student with special message

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Owensboro Public School (OPS) teachers got a surprise at their annual opening day celebration.

OPS alum and Pentatonix member Kevin Olusola sent words of encouragement through a short video message. He reflected on his time in the school district and left a message for teachers.

Olusola says their innovations improved the classroom and shaped students' lives. He shared one memory from a teacher, and she tells us she remembers him as well.

"I remember him a lot," Lynne Beavers, Owensboro Public School Administrator, explained. "Honestly, he was a very very very bright little boy. Very full of personality. I wouldn't say he was mischievous, but he was always curious. He definitely lit up our classroom. I remember even thinking back then this was a smart kid."

The school corporation's theme for this school year is Empowering Teachers. Their first day of school is Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Kentucky’s first blind judge set to retire

    Kentucky’s first blind judge set to retire

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-08-09 02:05:32 GMT

    Being Kentucky's first blind judge is not the only thing Judge David Holton pioneered. One could call him a judicial history maker.

    More >>

    Being Kentucky's first blind judge is not the only thing Judge David Holton pioneered. One could call him a judicial history maker.

    More >>

  • $71M housing, retail development coming to Cane Run Road

    $71M housing, retail development coming to Cane Run Road

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-08-08 05:05:40 GMT
    The entire project will wrap up by spring 2019. (Source: WAVE 3 News)The entire project will wrap up by spring 2019. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    The location will feature units for seniors and families as well as a community building and retail space influenced by the surrounding neighbors.

    More >>

    The location will feature units for seniors and families as well as a community building and retail space influenced by the surrounding neighbors.

    More >>

  • Newburg club separates itself from shooting

    Newburg club separates itself from shooting

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:41 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:41:38 GMT
    Around 3 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Club Krush for a report of a male shot. Authorities initially reported that the teen was in the club prior to the shooting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Around 3 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Club Krush for a report of a male shot. Authorities initially reported that the teen was in the club prior to the shooting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.” However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment. |

    More >>

    Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.” However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment. |

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly