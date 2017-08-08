Local teachers prep before the first bell ring Wednesday - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Local teachers prep before the first bell ring Wednesday

Posted by Paige Hagan, Reporter
Jefferson Elementary's special education teacher Cara Wesner organizes her classroom before the first bell rings on Wednesday.
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Several school districts across the Tri-State are getting ready for the big day on Wednesday.

Families with students aren't the only ones making sure everything is good to go. Cara Wesner at Jefferson Elementary in Henderson is one of the many teachers who had plenty of last minute things to do before the first bell rings.

"There's nothing scarier than your very first day of school as a teacher. Like, you're first-first day, that's pretty scary," Mrs. Wesner laughed.

This isn't Wesner's first rodeo.

She's taught at Jefferson Elementary for 12 years. For her 13th year, the nerves and excitement are creeping back like it's her first-first day all over again.

"I always get a little nervous before the first day," Wesner said while neatly stacking over a dozen lecture books.

Teachers spend hours making sure their classrooms are tidy and organized for the children to feel comfortable. Wesner stayed late Tuesday, prepping for the big day, because she knows that feeling all too well for her students.

"I teach students with special needs and behavioral disabilities," Wesner said. "These kids are with us eight hours a day, 177 days out of the year. They're with us a lot. You know, I'm almost with them more than I am my own kid. So, going home for the summer and it's nice to see--to have them back. You're like, 'oh my gosh I missed you so much!' It's true. You miss them when they come in on the first day. You just get really excited because your kids are back."

"Doors open at 7 o'clock! We'll be here ready and waiting for you!"

