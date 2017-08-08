Jose Pirela has 4 hits, Padres beat Reds 7-3

By JOE KAYAP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Jose Pirela had four hits, and Yangervis Solarte had a homer among his three hits on Tuesday night, powering the San Diego Padres to a 7-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Luis Perdomo (6-6) escaped threats by inducing three ground-ball double plays - his specialty - while pitching into the seventh. Tucker Barnhart hit a three-run homer off Jose Torres.

The Padres improved to 4-1 against the Reds, who haven't won a season series from them since 2012. The Reds have gone 7-18 since the All-Star break.

San Diego piled up nine hits and five runs off Sal Romano (2-4), who was in trouble in each of his six innings. Austin Hedges homered for a 5-0 lead in the sixth. Solarte connected for a two-run shot an inning later.

Joey Votto extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single, but he failed to extend his streak of homers in three consecutive games. He's never homered in four in a row.

