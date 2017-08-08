Police: Woman lit husband on fire for cheating

Vera Wooten, 40, was arrested for setting her husband on fire. (Source: Laurel Co. Detention Center)

LONDON, KY (WAVE) - Police believe a woman lit her husband on fire because she claims she caught him cheating.

Vera Wooten, 40, was arrested Monday night in Laurel County, just south of London.

According to the NBC affiliate in Lexington, LEX 18, her husband is in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, with burns on over half his body.

Police report Wooten saw her husband in a car with another woman, pulled him out and began beating him.

She then poured gasoline on him and lit him on fire, according to officers.

The other woman drove away and called police.

Wooten drove her husband to the hospital.

Now she is in the Laurel County Detention Center charged with domestic violence assault.

