Family of man shot by officers sues LMPD

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Body camera video shows officers found the homeless man on the second floor, crouched in a corner. (Source: LMPD) Body camera video shows officers found the homeless man on the second floor, crouched in a corner. (Source: LMPD)
William A. Young Jr. (Source: Family photo) William A. Young Jr. (Source: Family photo)
The three officers involved in the shooting are on paid leave. (Source: LMPD) The three officers involved in the shooting are on paid leave. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The family of a man shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police has filed a lawsuit against the officers and LMPD asking for $18 million.

At least two officers shot and killed William Young inside an abandoned home on Oleanda Avenue in February.

Body camera video shows officers found the homeless man on the second floor, crouched in a corner.

LMPD says he lunged at officers with a sharp object, believed to be a meat skewer, and that's when officers opened fire.

The department claims their officer Russell Braun was hit in the chest by the skewer and shot himself in the hand while falling down.

"I don't know that the video shows that one way or the other," said Ned Pillersdorf, the family's attorney.

"But what is clear from their own video, within a second or two of them encountering a sleeping homeless guy on the second floor, shots were fired. Probably less than two seconds," he said. "It's clearly a case of excessive force."

The lawsuit names the three LMPD officers involved: Russell Braun, Paige Young and Randall Richardson.

All three are on paid leave while the Public Integrity Unit investigates, which is standard operating procedure.

