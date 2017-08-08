Gun safety forums begin in Louisville

Community leaders, an LMPD Homicide Detective, and a state Representative were among attending a gun forum Tuesday in Shawnee. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Community members gathered to talk about gun safety Tuesday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Community leaders, an LMPD Homicide Detective, and a state Representative were among those in attendance.

The meeting comes exactly one week after Jordan Mefford, 2, was shot and killed at a home in Lake Dreamland.

The toddler and his three-year-old brother found a gun on a closet shelf, outside of its safe.

"People need to be held accountable for when these children are hurt or injured because of the negligence of a gun," Luther Brown, President of Board for Change, an organization helping lead the meeting, said. "That gun has to come through the hands of an adult first before a child even touches it."

No charges will be filed in Mefford's death.

During Tuesday night's forum, Louisville democrat Jim Wayne announced he wants to change that.

He plans to introduce legislation that would lead to misdemeanor charges for adults who allow children access to guns.

Organizers plan to hold additional gun safety forums in other Louisville neighborhoods in the coming weeks.

