Injuries reported in crash on Outer Loop

At least one person was injured in a crash on Outer Loop Tuesday night.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A motorcycle and car crashed into each other Tuesday night in south Louisville.

It happened just before 11:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Outer Loop, between Grade Lane and National Turnpike.

The road is shut down in the area at this time. We do not have an estimate on when it will reopen.

Emergency crews expect to transport at least one person to the hospital with injuries, according to MetroSafe.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated.

