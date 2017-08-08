Cards freshman linebacker impresses early in camp

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dorian Etheridge is just a freshman, but he's already battling for playing time at UofL.

The 6'3", 227 pound West Virginia native has been impressive in the first nine practices of Cards camp.

"I'm excited about Dorian, he's very natural, he's got great instincts," Cards assistant Cort Dennison said. He coaches the inside linebackers. "He's got a high football IQ. His knowledge of the game for his age is very advanced and then he's got a love for the game. He's always in his notebook, he's always asking questions, he's always taking notes," Dennison added.

Etheridge pointed out that being vocal is necessary.

"I mean you have to, it's not because I'm trying to show off or anything, it's because I don't know the things, I have to ask," he said. "It's a lot, it's a lot everyday, and coach demands greatness. Coach Dennison, he always demands greatness, he wants us to get better everyday."

Don't be surprised if Etheridge gets plenty of reps in his first college game. The #17 Cards take on Purdue on September 2 in Indianapolis.

