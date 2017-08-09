Lawyer: No appearance at Florida DUI hearing for Tiger Woods

(AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File). In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts on the 10th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The attorney for Tiger Woods says the golfer won't attend his arraignment in Florida on a driving under the influence charge.

Under court rules, Woods' attorney can enter a not guilty plea on his behalf Wednesday. Any other plea would require Woods' attendance.

Woods could still eventually enter a program for first-time DUI defendants. He would have to plead guilty to reckless driving and receive a year's probation and other conditions.

His attorney, Douglas Duncan, said in an email Tuesday to The Associated Press that Woods won't be attending the hearing, but he didn't elaborate.

Woods was arrested in May when officers found him asleep in his car. He had no alcohol in his system but told officers he had taken painkillers for his injured back and an insomnia medication.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.