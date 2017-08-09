Crash snarls traffic at Three Mile, expect delays - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crash snarls traffic at Three Mile, expect delays

(Provided, Ohio Department of Transportation) (Provided, Ohio Department of Transportation)
BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

A crash on Interstate-275 Eastbound at Three Mile and Taylor Mill has traffic backed up and drivers should expect delays. 

The left lanes are closed at mile marker 76 near Northern Kentucky University.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries. 

