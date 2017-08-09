Lane on Story Avenue to close for construction

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A lane on Story Avenue will be shut down to allow for construction.

The closure from the intersection of Frankfort Avenue to Spring Street will begin on Aug. 15, according to MSD.

The construction is part of MSD’s Clifton Heights Force Main Extension Project. Lane closures for the project are expected to continue through January 2018.

