Accidental photo-bomb shows woman pilfering purse near Fourth Street Live

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman was allegedly caught on camera stealing a purse in downtown Louisville.

Tobey Ann Puckett took a purse that was sitting on a lamppost while the victim and her friends, who were visiting from out of town, posed for a photo at the intersection of South Fourth Street at Muhammad Ali Boulevard on Aug. 5, Puckett's arrest report said.

Police said Puckett was seen in the photo stealing the purse.

The victim reported there was $200 in the purse.

Police said Puckett is well known to officers in the area.

She was booked into Louisville Metro Departments of Corrections and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

