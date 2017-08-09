The Latest: Tiger Woods to enter diversion program Oct. 25

(AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File). FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts on the 10th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The attorney for Woods says the golfer wil...

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on Tiger Woods' arraignment hearing on a DUI charge (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

A Florida prosecutor says Tiger Woods has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence and will enter a diversion program later this year.

Palm Beach County Assistant State Attorney Adrienne Ellis said Woods entered the plea Wednesday. The 41-year-old golf superstar will enter a diversion program on Oct. 25.

Woods' attorney Douglas Duncan had no comment. Woods was not in the courtroom on Wednesday.

Under the plea deal, prosecutors will drop the DUI charge from his arrest in May when he was found asleep in his Mercedes-Benz, apparently under the influence of a prescription painkiller and an anti-insomnia drug. No alcohol was found in his system.

Such plea deals are offered to many first-time DUI offenders in Palm Beach County.

5:03 a.m.

The attorney for Tiger Woods says the golfer won't attend his arraignment in Florida on a driving under the influence charge.

Under court rules, Woods' attorney can enter a not guilty plea on his behalf Wednesday. Any other plea would require Woods' attendance.

Woods could still eventually enter a program for first-time DUI defendants. He would have to plead guilty to reckless driving and receive a year's probation and other conditions.

His attorney, Douglas Duncan, said in an email Tuesday to The Associated Press that Woods won't be attending the hearing, but he didn't elaborate.

Woods was arrested in May when officers found him asleep in his car. He had no alcohol in his system but told officers he had taken painkillers for his injured back and an insomnia medication.

