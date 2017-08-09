Police: Man on home incarceration pulls marijuana plants from yard

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man went into his backyard and began pulling marijuana plants out of the ground while a detective was at his home, according to Louisville Metro police.

>> MUGSHOTS: August 2017 Roundup

The detective was at Theodore Rogers home on Tuesday to check in since Rogers was placed on home incarceration, according to an arrest report.

Rogers was taken to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with cultivating marijuana.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.