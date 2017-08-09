Falcons agree to 5-year extension with RB Devonta Freeman

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with running back Devonta Freeman.
The deal was announced Wednesday, on the eve of the team's preseason opener at Miami.
Terms haven't been released, but the deal is expected to make Freeman one of the NFL's highest-paid running backs.
During his three seasons with the Falcons, the Miami native has racked up 2,383 rushing yards, including back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2015 and 2016. His 3,175 total yards over the past two seasons ranks second in the NFL, behind teammate Julio Jones.
Freeman's agent first raised the prospect of a lucrative extension before the Falcons played in the Super Bowl. While negotiations carried on, the running back said he had no intention of holding out because he didn't want to be a distraction.
