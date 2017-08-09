Tiger Woods pleads not guilty to impaired driving

Woods was arrested in May when officers found him asleep in his car. He had no alcohol in his system but told officers he had taken painkillers for his injured back and an insomnia medication.More >>
Woods was arrested in May when officers found him asleep in his car. He had no alcohol in his system but told officers he had taken painkillers for his injured back and an insomnia medication.More >>
A jury is expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift's civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ.More >>
A jury is expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift's civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ.More >>
A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claimsMore >>
A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claimsMore >>
President Donald Trump is taking on the opioid drug epidemic, pledging that "we will fight this deadly epidemic and the United States will win."More >>
President Donald Trump is taking on the opioid drug epidemic, pledging that "we will fight this deadly epidemic and the United States will win."More >>
President Donald Trump blasts North Korea after a new report says U.S. intelligence has assessed that Pyongyang has successfully produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missilesMore >>
President Donald Trump blasts North Korea after a new report says U.S. intelligence has assessed that Pyongyang has successfully produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missilesMore >>
Airports located near President Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey have essentially been shut down during his visit, and that means lost business and moneyMore >>
Airports located near President Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey have essentially been shut down during his visit, and that means lost business and moneyMore >>
The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford themMore >>
The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford themMore >>
The US is getting prime viewing for the total solar eclipse coming up on Aug. 21More >>
The US is getting prime viewing for the total solar eclipse coming up on Aug. 21More >>
IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."More >>
IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."More >>
Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safetyMore >>
Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safetyMore >>
Damian Marley says he shot the music video for his new song "Medication" in a medical marijuana farmMore >>
Damian Marley says he shot the music video for his new song "Medication" in a medical marijuana farmMore >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insuranceMore >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insuranceMore >>