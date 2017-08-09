Pigs loose on I-65 after tractor-trailer overturns

The crash was reported at 9:30 a.m. on I-65 North on the ramp to I-64 East at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to TRIMARC. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police and Louisville Metro Animals Services are working to gather livestock after a tractor-trailer transporting pigs overturned on Interstate 65.

The crash was reported on I-65 North on the ramp to I-64 East at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to TRIMARC.

From Air 3 pigs could be seen wandering on the interstate ramp.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Louisville Metro police said 150 pigs were on board. The pigs were being transported to the Swift plant in Butchertown.

The ramp has been shut down. Traffic is being diverted to I-71 North.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.