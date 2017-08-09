Pigs loose after tractor-trailer overturns; I-65 ramps to I-64 EB to be closed 4-6 more hours

The crash was reported at 9:30 a.m. on I-65 North on the ramp to I-64 East at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to TRIMARC. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police and Louisville Metro Animal Services are working to gather livestock after a tractor-trailer transporting pigs overturned on Interstate 65.

The crash happened at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday where the ramps from I-65 North and South merge to the I-64 East ramp.

From Air 3, pigs could be seen wandering on the interstate ramp.

Louisville Metro police said 150 pigs were on board. The pigs were being transported to the Swift plant in Butchertown.

LMPD Traffic Unit investigator Donney Smith said some of the pigs died in the crash and others were injured.

Smith said of the pigs still on the truck, “Everyone’s kinda on top of each other right now - doesn’t that hurt you when you heard them squeal? You know it’s a hurt feeling, and I hurt too. I don’t like it.”

Smith said Swift plant officials were going to the scene of the crash to euthanize the pigs who were injured. The surviving pigs will be loaded onto a different truck and taken to the Swift plant.

Smith said speed was not a factor in the crash. He said the load shifted and overturned.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

The ramp has been shut down. Traffic is being diverted to I-71 North. It was estimated at about 10:30 a.m. that that stretch of interstate could be closed for four to six more hours.

