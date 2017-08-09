UPDATE: Traffic back open hours after highway wreck that killed pigs

The crash was reported at 9:30 a.m. on I-65 North on the ramp to I-64 East at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to TRIMARC. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than seven hours after a tractor-trailer transporting pigs overturned, crews gave the all clear for commuter traffic just before 5 p.m.

The crash happened at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday where the ramps from I-65 North and South merge to the I-64 East ramp.

Video from Air 3 showed pigs wandering on the interstate ramp. Many of them died from the impact of the accident, and others had to be euthanized.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

"You know it’s a hurt feeling, and I hurt, too," LMPD Traffic Unit investigator Donney Smith said. "I don’t like it."

Louisville Metro police said 150 pigs were on board. The pigs were being transported to the Swift plant in Louisville from BNB Farms in Bryant, Indiana.

Smith said Swift plant officials arrived at the scene and after they euthanized the injured animals, they loaded the surviving pigs onto a different truck and took them to the Swift plant.

Smith said speed was not a factor in the crash, adding that the load shifted and overturned.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

Crews from the USDA and Metro Animal Services also assisted police at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.