WATCH LIVE @ 2 PM: Metro government hosts Moment of Unity

Members of the Louisville Metro government are hosting a Moment of Unity at Jefferson Square Park beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Info from Louisville Metro:

Louisville – Members of the Louisville Metro Council, along with other elected officials, clergy and community leaders are encouraging the community to come to Jefferson Square Park on Sunday, August 13th at 2:00pm for a “Moment of Unity” following the tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“As a community, Louisville is ready to send a message of unity and healing for the victims of this senseless tragedy and we can show others that hate groups will not be tolerated in our city, our commonwealth or our country,” says President David Yates (D-25).

On Saturday, a car struck a peaceful anti-racist protest in the city of Charlottesville. One person was killed and 19 were injured. The city has been the focus of white supremacist protests and counter protests throughout the weekend.

“We are calling on all people of goodwill to show everyone, everywhere that as a city, we will not tolerate any effort to divide us by those who preach and practice hate and racism,” says Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton (D-5).

“Now is the time for us to respect each other. Respect cannot begin when hate speech is given a voice and symbols of hate, like those shown in Charlottesville. We condemn this action in Charlottesville, Louisville and everywhere,” says Councilwoman Angela Leet (R-7).

Jefferson Square Park is located at Sixth and Jefferson Street in downtown Louisville.