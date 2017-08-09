Makwala to run alone in 200 heat at worlds

LONDON (AP) - Isaac Makwala will get a chance to run in the 200 meters after all.

The runner from Botswana, who came down with a stomach bug and was forced to miss the 400 final at the world championships, will be allowed to run on his own Wednesday in the 200 to try to qualify for the semifinals.

"Given his quarantine period expired ... and following a medical examination which has declared him fit to compete, we have agreed under our existing rules that assuming he makes the qualification time, he will run in the 200m semifinal round this evening," the IAAF said in a statement.

Makwala will run in Lane 7, the same lane that was left empty on Monday night. He will need to run in 20.53 seconds or faster to advance.

The IAAF said no other athletes that have already qualified will be affected if Makwala makes the field.

Makwala will run at 6:40 p.m., more than two hours before the semifinals begin.

Makwala was expected to be one of the main contenders for both the 400 and the 200. He qualified for the 400 final, but then came down with a stomach virus on Monday, the day of the 200 heats. He missed his heat and then was barred from running in Tuesday's 400 final because of British public safety rules.

