Some Bullitt County schools see changes this school year

Students in Bullitt County went back to class on Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Bullitt County students headed back to school on Wednesday for their first day of class.

The first day brought smiles to students no matter how big or small.

Reyna Briney, 6, is a cheerleader and returning student at Pleasant Grove Elementary.

“We do gymnastics and we do backflips and stuff,” Reyna said.



Reyna’s mother, Tammi Briney, said Pleasant Grove Elementary has truly been pleasant to work with.



“The kids all love it here,” Briney said.



However, two years ago, Bullitt County Schools determined Pleasant Grove Elementary was one of several schools that had an overcrowding issue. They sought to redistrict the surrounding areas completely, until they received heavy push-back from parents who were invested in their child’s schools.

To address that on a smaller scale, the school district made adjustments last spring, including some movement within Pleasant Grove Elementary.



“They decided to redistrict about 30 to 40 families in the spring,” Pleasant Grove Elementary principal Melissa Whicker said.



Whicker added that many students were sad to leave the school and head to Mt. Washington Elementary.



“When your child is connected to a school, sometimes it’s a little difficult to get used to going to a new school as with all new students,” Whicker said.



The district’s superintendent Keith Davis said the movement is basically lateral, as they are both good elementary schools that feed into to Bullitt East High School.



“No one likes being redistricted but they’re both high-performing schools so that’s a win-win really,” Davis said.



He added that the small moves will help the district in the long-run.



“We’re planning on construction on a new elementary school in the east end of the county to replace a current elementary school but bigger,” Davis said.



The schools within the district will all take a look at their enrollment numbers after their first day to see if any further changes need to be made. If changes have to be made, those concerns will be brought before the board and will be up to the board to make a decision.



